DigitalBits One Day Volume Reaches $816,753.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $65.01 million and approximately $816,753.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00425465 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013149 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003764 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.01375831 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.
DigitalBits Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “
DigitalBits Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.
