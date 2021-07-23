DigitalBits One Day Volume Reaches $816,753.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $65.01 million and approximately $816,753.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00425465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.01375831 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,439,393 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.