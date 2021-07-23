Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $114.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.96.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $78.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 624,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,668,000 after buying an additional 74,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

