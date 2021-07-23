DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 201,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $13,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of DHT by 42.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.