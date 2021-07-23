DFSocial Gaming Trading Up 15.4% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $169.49 or 0.00523349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $9,839.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.03 or 1.00167009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

