Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

7/14/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.47 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.74 ($11.46) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.98. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

