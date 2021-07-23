Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

