Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$63.95 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The stock has a market cap of C$37.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449 over the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

