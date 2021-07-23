DePay One Day Volume Hits $36,911.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, DePay has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $36,911.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

