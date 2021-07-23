Dejan Deklich Sells 9,931 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31.

8X8 stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

