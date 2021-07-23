DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $5.50 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $3,058.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00027421 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,536,520 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.