Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,810.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,810 ($62.84) and last traded at GBX 4,788 ($62.56), with a volume of 174626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,746 ($62.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,335.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 117.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

