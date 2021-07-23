Dean Stoecker Sells 10,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 724,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,358. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after buying an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

