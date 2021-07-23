DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.