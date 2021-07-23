Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 150,691 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

