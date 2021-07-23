Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 98,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

