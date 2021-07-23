Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $276.21 and last traded at $276.21. 9,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,239,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.27.

Get Danaher alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.