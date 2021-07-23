Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.89. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $290.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

