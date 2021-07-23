Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

DAI opened at €71.38 ($83.98) on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

