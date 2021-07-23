Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.33. 4,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 970,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.