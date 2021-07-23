D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425,741 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

