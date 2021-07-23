D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $32,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,504,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

