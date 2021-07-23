D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,373 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $288.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $190.34 and a 12-month high of $290.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

