D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,787 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $40,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

DXC opened at $38.71 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

