D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 253,001 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,001 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

