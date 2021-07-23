Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock worth $1,745,473. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.