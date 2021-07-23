CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,066 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.