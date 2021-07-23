Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCN opened at $3.60 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp acquired 961,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $733,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,603.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

