CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,630

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,016.80 ($26.35).

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($30.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,255.51. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,041 ($13.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,445 ($31.94).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

