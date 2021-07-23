Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,017,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $16,972,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

