Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 1,020,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.