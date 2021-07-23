Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

