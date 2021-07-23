Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

