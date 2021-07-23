Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,567 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. 121,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,925. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $106.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

