Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $49,603,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

CTLT opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.