Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

XRAY opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

