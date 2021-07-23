Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 384.5% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $602,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.