Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,666.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,670.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.