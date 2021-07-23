Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.29 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

