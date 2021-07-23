CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $192.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $197.60 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $764.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $774.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $809.94 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,209,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,478. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

