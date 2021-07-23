CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

CUBE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 643,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.