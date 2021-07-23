CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

