CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CSX opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

