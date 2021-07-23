CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. CSL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $106.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

