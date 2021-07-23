Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $255,864.64 and approximately $745.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

