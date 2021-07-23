Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.03. 3,361,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,315. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

