Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $131.93 on Friday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.66. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.