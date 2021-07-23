Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Crocs stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.47.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.