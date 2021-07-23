Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $136.39 and last traded at $133.44, with a volume of 37566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.98.

The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crocs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

