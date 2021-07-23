Critical Review: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ESCO Technologies and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.23 $101.98 million $2.76 32.93 COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.10 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 3.85% 7.57% 5.28% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ESCO Technologies and COMSovereign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats COMSovereign on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. It also provides services, such as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

