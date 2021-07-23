Critical Analysis: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Acushnet 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Acushnet has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Acushnet 9.64% 17.82% 9.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Acushnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.44 $18.41 million $2.16 13.16 Acushnet $1.61 billion 2.29 $96.01 million $1.73 28.81

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Acushnet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides traditional, casual, athletic, and spikeless shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, and leather/synthetic combination, as well as specialty gloves comprising rain and winter specific offerings; and outerwear and apparels, such as golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

